Viewpoint: Now, North Dakota needs permitting reform

Most of us find it refreshing to see moments of bipartisanship in Washington, D.C., and most of us recognize the need for the more competent government we often get when unity can be achieved. Last Congress, we saw bipartisanship with the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In the current session, we see members of Congress coalescing around another related issue: permitting reform.

U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven deserve credit for providing leadership on the issue of permitting reform and for bringing North Dakota common sense to Washington. It’s proving a popular way to operate.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is helping North Dakota repair, rebuild and replace aging roads, highways and bridges across the state. According to projections, North Dakota will receive a total of over $2 billion to fix our roads and highways, as well as additional funding for bridges and millions for airports across the state. These investments will help make commuting safer, easier and more efficient for North Dakota drivers, while supporting intrastate and interstate commerce and travel that is vital to local economies across the state.

Of special interest to those of us living in Grand Forks, the infrastructure law included over $530 million for North Dakota to fund a range of flood protection as well as water infrastructure, supply and recreation projects. The vast majority of those funds will flood protection efforts in the Red River Valley, protecting our region from flooding that we all know can devastate local businesses and communities.

Funding from the bipartisan infrastructure law is also helping to advance critical energy research at the University of North Dakota and North Dakota State University. That includes research on clean energy solutions to help trap and permanently store carbon emissions below ground through the North Dakota Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise (CarbonSAFE) project at UND. It also includes ongoing energy storage research at NDSU, which, if successful, could increase our state’s energy efficiency and reduce energy costs for North Dakota homes and businesses.

All of this sounds great.

Unfortunately, as state officials in North Dakota and every other state know: Even as the federal government provides funding for great infrastructure projects, it also places barriers in the way that prevent projects from happening as quickly as they should. Indeed, obtaining permits for a project often takes longer than it does to complete a project!

Sometimes, the regulations of the bureaucracy have created an undone burden for infrastructure projects that don’t just slow down the projects but actually kill projects.

That’s why we desperately need Congress to pass permitting reform legislation that would result in fewer regulations and fewer regulators – fewer layers of litigation and fewer litigious lawyers. I’m not talking about cutting corners or creating an environment that would have dangerous consequences. I’m talking about enacting permitting reform that would result in realistic timelines for building infrastructure projects, streamlined paperwork and approval processes, and more efficient regulatory oversight procedures. We can have responsible oversight and responsible opportunity for voicing concerns without killing critical infrastructure projects.

This is one of the few issues in Congress that has support from both sides of the political aisle, and with just a little more effort, permitting reform will happen. As a member of the North Dakota House of Representatives, I am hopeful that bipartisanship will prevail on the issue of permitting reform so that federal policy will be enacted and mesh with our state’s infrastructure wants and needs.

North Dakotans should call on Senators Cramer and Hoeven to continue to work hard and make it a high priority to pass permitting reform for the benefit of infrastructure projects in our state and the entire country.

State Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks, serves District 42 in the North Dakota House.