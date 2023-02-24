Viewpoint: North Dakota's state auditor is a press hound, not a watchdog

I stand for transparency and accountability. It’s one of the reasons I left a successful 20-year career in the private sector in 2016 to accept the invitation to serve in Gov. Doug Burgum’s cabinet as the state labor commissioner, and then later as commerce commissioner – to bring transferrable private sector tools and experiences to government, to be an example to my daughters and others, and to make a positive difference for a state I love. It is also why I write this letter to respond to an op-ed written by State Auditor Josh Gallion on Feb. 14, wherein he claims victimhood because of his efforts as a watchdog.

I, like too many others, know differently.

Early in my role as state commerce commissioner, the state auditor initiated an audit. I spent five years of my early career as both a federal and internal auditor, so was not unnerved by the process as I was familiar with audit best practices and standards. And while new to the Commerce Department, I had confidence in my team’s competence and motivation.

During our audit kickoff meeting, I was surprised to hear the auditor explain that “there have been some things in the news lately” and that those were the matters of focus in the audit. This is atypical, as according to standards, audit scope should be based on risk and materiality.

But this surprise paled in comparison to what would come next:



I wasn’t sure whether to laugh or cry when I saw the first draft of the audit report, full of pictures, severe adjectives, and wildly deviant from governmental audit standards.

The report included numerous incorrect findings (one plainly wrong as to the law, and others wrongly labeling policy violations as violations of law) leaving little substance.

Risk and materiality were clearly not a factor – the matters audited reflected a fraction of a percent of the department’s entire budget but had indeed garnered a lot of news coverage for Gallion.

With great pomp and circumstance (press releases, news appearances and campaign speeches), the auditor announced he was “referring the audit to the Attorney General for criminal investigation”, with no mention of what law had been broken, or by whom, ignoring the requirements defined by statute to take such action.

In response to criticism, he told conflicting stories from one hearing to the next, and one press interview to the next.

This is an abbreviated list of the absurd series of events that ended with the conclusion that the referral was baseless (we never did learn what law was suspected to be broken, or by whom), but not without tremendous cost, distraction, and pain for innocent people.

I have happily returned to the private sector and remain grateful for my time as a state employee. But after reading the auditor’s misleading and disparaging claims about legislators and the impact of HB 1508, I decided it was important to speak out. The legislation he so strongly opposes as the government’s “watchdog” is exactly what is required to hold him accountable. He is a rabid press hound disguised as a watchdog. Encourage your legislator to support HB1508, and in 2024 let’s make a better choice for State Auditor.

Michelle Kommer is the CEO and Owner of HighRoad Partners. She served as North Dakota's labor and commerce commissioner from 2016-2020.