Viewpoint: Legitimizing marijuana risks public health and safety

Last year, North Dakota rejected marijuana legalization so it is disappointing that Sen. Kevin Cramer continues his support of the SAFE Banking Act (SAFE Act), a bill that would legitimize the marijuana industry, lead to more money laundering by criminal organizations, and open the floodgates to billions of dollars of investments from the tobacco and alcohol industries.

In 2019, Sen. Cramer said, “I remain personally opposed to the outright legalization of marijuana on the federal level due to its high potential for abuse, and I oppose its use in North Dakota,” noting that the decision to defy federal drug laws should be left to the states. North Dakota has now rejected two ballot measures to legalize marijuana by wide margins, though they embraced medical marijuana in 2016. Recognizing our state’s and Sen. Cramer’s opposition to marijuana, it is striking that he continues to support legislation favored by the marijuana industry, namely the SAFE Banking Act.

Because marijuana remains illegal at the federal level, dispensaries are operating outside of compliance with federal law and the companies they work with are complicit in their dealings. The SAFE Banking Act carves out an exception to shield banks from potential consequences and legitimize the marijuana industry.

Though it is often presented as a solution to the supposed cash-only aspect of dispensaries, this is based on falsehoods and half-truths.

In 2019, Casey Neumann, the COO of the marijuana company Pure Dakota, testified to the North Dakota Judiciary Committee that “we’re fortunate enough to have banking in North Dakota ... The dispensaries currently do not pay us in cash. We are allowed to use banking.”

Moreover, there will be numerous unintended consequences if this legislation is passed.

A bipartisan group of former directors of the DEA and White House Office of National Drug Control Policy warned Congress the bill “ ... could inadvertently allow cartels to bring into banks duffel bags of cash made from the sale of those illicit drugs that are killing tens of thousands of Americans every year.”

Additionally, the bill would allow the tobacco and alcohol industries to invest billions into the marijuana industry, as they have done in Canada. Altria (the parent company of Marlboro) invested $1.8 billion into Cronos, a Canadian marijuana company. Constellation Brands (the parent company of Modelo) invested more than $4 billion into Canopy Growth, Canada’s largest medical marijuana company. The SAFE Act would allow these addiction-for-profit industries to make similar investments in the US and scale the marijuana industry to a previously unseen level.

With billions flowing into the marijuana industry, the banks foresee additional profits and deposits. Following multiple bank failures, the banking industry moved their sights onto the marijuana industry. After speaking at the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) Capital Summit, Sen. Cramer’s office said he “talked about several impactful policy issues before the Senate Banking Committee. In particular, he highlighted his leadership on two key pieces of legislation,” including the SAFE Act. The venue and its audience help us understand Sen. Cramer’s support for SAFE. The bill is favored by special interest groups, like the banks that are looking for their next bailout, not North Dakotans.

Lost in debates about the SAFE Act are its long-term implications. The SAFE Act would legitimize the marijuana industry by allowing it to process the sales of a drug that remains illegal at the federal level. But it won’t end there. Next, the same lobbyists will argue our federal policies need to be re-aligned, that marijuana should be rescheduled and legalized nationwide. The SAFE Act is a Trojan horse for full legalization, an outcome that is clearly out of step with the desires of North Dakotans who have rejected it twice.

In light of its potential harm, I am disappointed in Sen. Cramer for his continued support of the SAFE Banking Act. I urge him to reverse course and stand up for the health and well-being of North Dakota.

Kristie Spooner is the former chair of Healthy and Productive North Dakota.

