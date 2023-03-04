Viewpoint: Legislature’s prioritizing of workforce, internships, automation, child care should be applauded

North Dakota, like most of America and indeed the world, faces critical workforce challenges.

Talent has become the driving force in economic development, for innovation, and the growth of places. The nature of work was shifting dramatically even before COVID-19 upended lives and the workplace. Talent is not evenly distributed. Demographics are changing. Child care and adult caregiving keep people out of the labor force. Fewer individuals are desiring to work.

Employers, of course, must take the lead to attract and retain talent. Many North Dakota employers have embraced remote or hybrid work models and flexible scheduling. Others are helping their workforce navigate child care or adult caregiving responsibilities. Wages have been steadily rising and some employers are making strides in attracting qualified workers from other countries. No one solution to industry labor shortages or employee retention exists. Nor are any solutions appropriate for all industries or employers.

But the Valley Prosperity Partnership (VPP) believes that the Legislature now in session is setting a strong course in helping North Dakotans meet these challenges.

The VPP applauds the swift action by the Legislature and Gov. Doug Burgum to pass legislation providing funding for 13 career education tech centers across the state, including the Career Impact Academy in Grand Forks and the Career Innovation Center in Fargo, to train young people for North Dakota’s growing industry sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The VPP supports increased funding for internships and an expansion of automation tax credits to $5 million. Internships are the best way to help young people to experience companies and then be hired by them. Past funding for internships has been in high demand with employers using up available funding within a few days. Technologies that automate processes (such as robotics and CNC) or augment them (such as virtual reality displays and computer vision) can help to alleviate worker shortages by increasing interest in manufacturing careers, worker productivity and job satisfaction.

Adding people to North Dakota’s workforce is essential. The VPP supports the state’s push for $25 million for funding regional promotional efforts to get more people here. This regional approach provides flexibility for each market to work on the things that would best help grow and sustain their workforce. So too, the creation of an office of immigration can help employers get the essential workers that they need to provide services in health care, the talent to manufacture goods or grow the food to meet global demand. An immigration office can help streamline the process for employers and qualified workers that want to work in North Dakota.

Last but certainly not least, funding for child care is needed that will positively impact availability, affordability, and workforce participation. Closing the child care gap is a top priority for the VPP and employers throughout North Dakota.

The Legislature’s strong and historic support for career centers, targeted workforce programs, internships, automation, and child care should be applauded – our economy and our communities will be stronger because of this support.

Contributed / Judd Graham

Brian Johnson, of Grand Forks, and Judd Graham, of Fargo, are co-chairmen of the Valley Prosperity Project. The VPP is a membership organization led by business executives – joined by economic development, chamber of commerce, and higher education leaders – to advance and advocate for shared strategic economic development opportunities for the Red River Valley region and for North Dakota.