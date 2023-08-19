Viewpoint: Ideas to make the teaching experience better

School is starting soon and there’s a teacher shortage across the nation. It’s a well-known fact that burnout is a common reason.

I might have a solution or two that could be tried.

Kindergarten through second-graders or older would be required to take and complete a summer course in self management, manners, showing kindness, ability to listen to a story, follow directions and other social skills they are coming to school without.

You parents who are practicing unhealthy parenting can sit back and continue to do so but your children and you should be required to take this course and pass it before your children will be admitted to a school.

We have dedicated teachers who are reluctantly leaving their positions heartbroken, exhausted and emotionally drained and returning to their families who have sacrificed the attention and energy of their mom or dad for years during each school year.

Teachers are not trained in emotional disturbances, extreme academic needs and trauma-affected children. If they were, their education would resemble that of a medical degree — several years of academic work followed by numerous residencies and internships.

Yet, student behavior takes up much of their time and attention during the school day, compromising everyone’s learning.

Gifted and talented teachers are burning out and it’s not just about student behaviors. It also includes the ways a teacher is spread thin. They are bombarded with workshops and trainings in a variety of areas:



Strategies for handling student anger, defiance and meltdowns.

How to build relationships with the student’s family.

Individualized lessons for the students who learn in different ways.

Assessing fairly and accurately.

Reaching children of trauma.

Implementing yet another new math program and/or reading curriculum, complete with visits from the program’s “experts” who fly in from out of state and usually live in a city to let teachers know what they are doing wrong.

Strategies for conflict resolution and teaching anti-bullying skills.

They are also required to document behavior, have a class behavior plan with fair consequences for offenses along with periodic class meetings to review it all, report cards, parent/teacher conferences, send home encouragement notes, find ways to make a student’s birthday special and showcase their strengths in visible ways in the classroom or hallway. Add to that the trainings, seminars, Power Points, in-services, school committees, book studies and family nights — not to mention all the technology that goes with all of this including writing lesson plans in conjunction with state standards. And lastly: teaching.

Our precious teachers need to receive the same considerations they are expected to give students.

First, they need feedback from parents. If parents can’t find anything to thank their child’s teacher for, at least respond to notes and/or forms sent home and show interest in their child’s learning.

Second, teachers need to be showcased by administration and not just a “I’m so proud of all of you, thank you for all you do or thank you for a great job” emailed to them after a family night or school event or handing out insulated water bottles and trinkets at the beginning of the year.

How about taking a class period for a teacher to give them an extra prep that day, or taking lunch duty so teachers can eat in their rooms?

In fact, take someone’s recess duty once in a while. Showcase your staff’s birthdays on a bulletin board in the hallway or commons with pictures so students, other staff and parents can see it. Maybe they’d wear a sticker or pin saying "it’s my birthday today" if they were given one.

I ask superintendents and principals: When was the last time you noticed a science activity or an art project in one of the classrooms and commented on it to the teacher?

Teachers did not go into education to get chewed up and spit out by students and/or parents, along with being ignored by administration.

What happened to “We’re in it for the kids”? Who are "we"?

What about the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s “Every student succeeds act”?

Oh really? And just how is that supposed to happen?

Charlotte Franks-Erickson, of Sheyenne, North Dakota, is a retired teacher having been in education for nearly 35 years. She taught in three small schools, with 15 years as a kindergarten teacher, several as a middle school teacher and the last few as an art teacher for pre-K to eighth grade.