Viewpoint: Housing crisis becomes more dire

As the front-page article by Michael Standaert in the Grand Forks Herald emphasizes, limited apartment availability combined with escalating cost has created a crisis in both accessibility and affordability (Herald, May 17: Inadequate supply, rising costs hit renters statewide).

Rental costs have not been matched with rising wages. This forces people to choose between spending their earnings on shelter, or on food and other necessities, such as medical expenses. But typically, “the rent eats first,” so other basic human needs go unmet. In the most severe circumstances, low-income working people are being flung into homelessness.

The crisis is becoming more and more dire, Standaert reports, as ND Rent Help, a federal program that assisted renters during the worst of the pandemic, stopped accepting new applications at the beginning of May. Furthermore, many renters who are low-and-middle income taxpayers are unable to tap into existing housing and homelessness programs. Compounding the difficulty, Congress refused to continue the extension of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) past December 2021, which families used to cover necessities, such as rent. To fill the gap, some states, among them, Minnesota, have instituted their own CTC. The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates child poverty will be reduced by 25% as a result.

Would that North Dakota follow this example. Renters are constantly more vulnerable to losing their shelter than homeowners in part because they are left out of benefits that homeowners, landlords and developers receive. And unlike their homeowner counterparts, renters do not have the benefit of being locked into a fixed mortgage rate that insulates them from inflation and increasing housing prices. At the same time, existing programs are not meeting the needs of most rent-burdened households because of overregulation and bureaucracy. Meanwhile, economic benefits that go to landlords are not passed down to renters. Disparities in income and wealth have been created, maintained, and even increased by tax policies that favor the wealthy and corporations. The U.S. now faces multiple housing crises that have continued to worsen and evolve, including housing supply and cost problems in both rural and urban environments. The Eviction Lab has found that “eviction rates in some cities are increasing to or surpassing their pre-pandemic levels.” North Dakota, as well as the rest of the nation, needs immediate solutions to solve the constellation of problems that contribute to chronic housing instability and economic injustice. Right now, a minimum-wage worker cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment in any state in the U.S., according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Like renters in other parts of the country, North Dakotans deserve safe, affordable homes.

Building and restoring more affordable housing stock is essential but takes time. Addressing the inequities in our federal tax system, however, could be one intervention that could be put in place quickly. A fully refundable, federal Renter Tax Credit (RTC) could provide swift relief to a broad segment of the population experiencing housing insecurity that has not been served by existing housing and homelessness programs. The Renter Tax Credit would be a refundable tax credit targeted to rent-burdened households. This credit would apply to the amount of rent these households are paying above 30 percent of their income, not to exceed what they pay for rent or the fair market rent in their area, whichever is less.

I ask Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer and Representative Kelly Armstrong to collaborate with their colleagues across the political aisle to act on this desperate need. No one should have to be without a home in the richest country in the world.

Kathleen Ness, of Grand Forks, is a volunteer with RESULTS, an organization that lobbies Congress to pass legislation that addresses poverty.