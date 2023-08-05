Viewpoint: House Republicans uncovering the truth on Hunter Biden’s special treatment under the law

A fundamental principle of American democracy is equal justice under the law. The Constitution holds that everyone, no matter their background or last name, will receive the same legal treatment.

Recently uncovered information shakes our trust in this constitutional cornerstone. House Republicans conducted extensive reviews of bank records, received testimony from whistleblowers, and held public hearings to expose what appears to be a two-tiered justice system. At the very least, Hunter Biden got concessions from the DOJ that other criminal suspects most certainly do not.

On July 19, House Republicans heard from two IRS whistleblowers who offered an account of how they were stonewalled while investigating Hunter Biden for criminal tax evasion. IRS criminal agents alleged that over six years, Hunter Biden’s total estimated tax not timely paid was more than $1.5 million. And he was working with a convicted felon to avoid paying taxes.

This group of seasoned special agents recommended that the DOJ charge Hunter Biden with felonies for tax years 2014 and 2018, as well as misdemeanors for tax years 2014 through 2019. Given the circumstances surrounding the investigation, there is only one conclusion. Hunter Biden was able to evade felony tax liability because of his father’s position.

The IRS whistleblowers testified that the Los Angeles FBI field office and the IRS planned to interview Hunter Biden on December 8, 2020. As he was under Secret Service protection, investigators intended to inform Hunter Biden’s detail that morning of the interview. However, the night before, FBI headquarters informed Secret Service headquarters and President-Elect Biden’s transition team.

A transition team exists to aid the incoming President mainly with political tasks related to assuming the presidency. In no way should a transition team be involved with federal criminal prosecutions. The transition team tipped off Hunter Biden to the impending interview. On the morning of what was supposed to be a routine but crucial interview, the IRS was instructed to wait for Hunter Biden’s phone call, which unsurprisingly never came. In fact, to this day, Hunter Biden has never been interviewed.

In June 2023, Hunter Biden reached a deal with DOJ prosecutors to plead guilty to two minor tax violations and serve two years of probation. In my ten years representing criminal defendants, one thing I never witnessed was a defendant receiving a plea agreement to a significantly reduced charge without sitting for an interview with investigators. Again, how was Hunter Biden able to avoid speaking with the IRS investigators about multiple, serious allegations, and then receive such a generous deal?

Americans are upset with their government. Even the appearance of impropriety and a stacked criminal justice system in favor of the politically connected further undermines their faith. It was brave of the whistleblowers to come forward. Instead of attacking them and retaliating against them, we should thank them. And the best way to do that is to make sure that the people responsible for Hunter Biden’s special treatment are held accountable.

Kelly Armstrong, a Republican, represents North Dakota in the U.S. House of Representatives.