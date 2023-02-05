Viewpoint, Dennis Egan: Epitome Energy excited to call Grand Forks home

Since Epitome Energy announced plans in December to build its $418 million soybean crush facility near Grand Forks, we have been overwhelmed by the positive response from residents, the business community, and city and state leaders.

Our project will provide a much-needed soybean crush facility for Red River Valley farmers who lack nearby access to reliable, value-add processing for their soybean crop. When completed, the plant will convert up to 42 million bushels per year into degummed soybean oil, meal and hulls, boosting the basis for soybeans in the area by 20 to 25 cents per bushel. That means more money in the pockets of hard-working farmers.

As we began to explore new locations where we could serve farmers in this region, it didn’t take long for us to recognize why Grand Forks would be the best place for this important investment. From the start, Grand Forks and the state of North Dakota were enthusiastic about the potential for our project. Most importantly, they set clear expectations for how a project like ours can succeed while being environmentally sound. We remain on schedule to begin operations in the fourth quarter of 2025.

As we look ahead, our number one goal is to become a reliable resource for farmers throughout the Red River Valley. We are excited about becoming members of the Grand Forks business community and investing in the area’s growing agricultural economy that already supports more than 5,000 jobs.

When operational, our plant and its employees will help farmers quickly reach growing markets for soybean products. A significant portion of the plant’s oil will go toward the production of renewable fuels, while meal and hulls will primarily be used as ingredients in livestock feed and foodstuffs.

ADVERTISEMENT

We estimate that the processing plant will create between 50 to 60 permanent jobs, based on a payroll of $5 million, and indirectly support an additional 800 local jobs. The University of Minnesota Extension Center estimates that our facility will generate up to $300 million in new economic activity for the Red River Valley.

Already, we are rolling up our sleeves with city and state leaders to make this project a reality. We have identified a 65-acre site just outside of the Grand Forks. The location features critical access to railways, Highway 29 and all necessary utilities. We are working to complete a developer’s agreement with the city, which will further outline our responsibilities.

I appreciate the guidance and support of Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski, City Administrator Todd Feland, and Keith Lund and Kevin Hatcher at the Grand Forks Area Economic Development Corp. We look forward to working with Grand Forks city and development leaders as well as the Grand Forks Area Chamber of Commerce and Gov. Doug Burgum.

We are eager to be a good neighbor and community partner in Grand Forks, and I want to express my deep gratitude for the enthusiastic welcome we have received.