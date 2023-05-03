Viewpoint: Building new Valley is wise use of dollars

I have been honored to serve on the Grand Forks School Board. However, I am writing today not as a school board member, nor am I representing the board or school district. I am writing as a taxpayer, father of two daughters who spent their entire K-12 education in the Grand Forks Public Schools, and a grandfather with three granddaughters currently enrolled in the Grand Forks Public Schools.

On May 16, voters will be asked to consider raising taxes to build a new Valley Middle School, relocate the centralized kitchen, and implement safety and security upgrades throughout the school district.

Valley Middle School was built in 1955 and has had several additions and renovations. Since then, education has changed tremendously, including the passage of the Individuals with Disabilities in Education Act (IDEA, Special Education) in 1975 and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. The current Valley Middle School building has significant challenges.

Throughout the building there are ADA compliance issues as the building was designed and built prior to the ADA. There are inadequate and outdated spaces for the 13 additional programming categories and medically fragile children that were added when IDEA was passed in 1975. The cafeteria, general classrooms, and specialized classrooms (such as science, music, art, and career and technical education) are significantly undersized for today’s standards. The lack of fresh air circulation has decreased air quality in much of the building, and there is no air conditioning or dehumidification. The electrical system is at capacity and is not able to support the additional capacity needed for modern learning technology. The heating system (boiler) is past its life expectancy. Renovating the school rather than replacing it was investigated.

The old age of the building has created a vast amount of accessibility and code compliance issues that can’t be remedied inexpensively. There would also be a significant cost to modernize electrical and mechanical systems without improving the school’s ability to deliver education. The cost to adequately renovate the building has been estimated at $44-50 million. Even after that, you’re left with a building originally built over 65 years ago. The board, administration, and multiple consultants all concluded that a wiser use of taxpayer dollars is to build a new school at $55 million rather than renovate.

The district’s centralized kitchen is currently located within Valley Middle School. Most people aren’t aware the centralized kitchen prepares most of the food that’s served in all schools in the district. If the current Valley Middle School is replaced, the centralized kitchen will also need to be replaced. Many systems within the kitchen are in need of being upgraded. Rather than build a new centralized kitchen in a residential area attached to a new Valley Middle School, it is preferable to build it attached to the Mark Sanford Education Center. This will allow for easier truck access and easier delivery to schools. The cost for building a new centralized kitchen is $6 million, wherever it’s built.

Since the Columbine (Colorado) High School shooting in 1999, our school district has invested in safety and security improvements on a yearly basis. This has made our buildings safer; however, more needs to be done. An $18 million investment will allow more physically secure entrances that would include updated push-to-talk systems, relocating central offices to achieve a physical secure entrance, improving intercom and mass notification systems, continued expansion of security cameras, and update emergency response plans and training.

The cost for a new Valley Middle School is $55 million, a new centralized kitchen is $6 million and implementing safety and security upgrades throughout the school district is $18 million. Currently, the district taxes its citizens the lowest among the five largest school districts in the state. If you look at the total property tax, the school district in Grand Forks receives 34% of the tax and the city, county and park district receive the remaining 66%. This is much lower than the other large districts: 40% in Minot, 46% in Bismarck and West Fargo, and 53% in Fargo. If this measure is approved, the Grand Forks district will continue to receive the lowest percentage of the five largest school districts at 39%. The estimated tax impact on a residential value of $100,000 is $96.93 annually. For further information regarding the tax impact visit gfschools.org/tax .

I encourage all voters to become educated about the upcoming school referendum regarding a new Valley Middle School, centralized kitchen and security upgrades throughout the school district. A great source of information is available on the school district website gfschools.org and click on the referendum tab. For the sake of our children’s education and the betterment of our community, I humbly encourage you to vote on May 16!

Eric R. Lunn, of Grand Forks, is a member of the School Board.