Letter: You can't always get what you want

U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minnesota, doesn’t understand what it means to be a congresswoman and take care of the residents of her district. She voted against the debt ceiling bill. She evidently didn’t realize the consequences of her actions to our country. She was just one of two members of the congressional delegation from Minnesota who voted against the debt ceiling bill.

In a divided government, one side of the political spectrum doesn’t always get what it wants and one has to vote as to what is best for the country overall and not just for your personal political gain. Voting against the debt ceiling bill would mean that social security wouldn’t be funded, veterans’ benefits wouldn’t be funded, Medicare, military personnel, any other program funded by federal money such as SNAP for food stamps, housing assistance, interest rates would increase impacting car loans, credit cards and more.

The good congresswoman needs to up her game and stop playing politics. Her action was irresponsible. You can’t always get what you want.