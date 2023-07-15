Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: With city pay raises, consider unionization for best results

Work salary should be based on the value of the work.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Douglas Langer, Thief River Falls, Minnesota
Today at 1:00 PM

I just wanted to comment on the article in the July 12 Herald, "Council looks at pay raise structure."

The first thing that caught my eye was the mention of a 2.5% raise, if "performance requirements are met." When inflation is coming in at 3% or more, the raises start out to be wage decreases as long as they meet the performances.

Work salary should be based on the value of the work. The residents/stakeholders expect more and deserve more than a few people wielding power over the families of the working-class city workers. Performance reviews are there for giving attention to details of performance, good and bad, and to lead the changes that may be needed.

I would suggest that all employees working for employers, much like a city council, form a union to help them at the very least stay even while giving the residents their hard work and dedication.

Workers that stand together for the common cause of each other will have better results while learning and working together for the good of each other's families. I am sure that the residents want you all to be paid fairly and not take pay cuts expressed as raises.

How humiliating it must be that when talk of raises comes up, what you hear is, "What if they don't do their work properly?"

I will stand with all working class facing this same degradation.

