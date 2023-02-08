Letter: What was done to protect our country?

While we watch the news to learn more about the Chinese balloon that was floating over the continental United States, one asks: "What is Congress doing now to protect our country?"

Well, if you are a Taylor Swift fan, relax, because Congress is throwing its full weight and might to find out what happened to the problem with her ticket availability.

One wonders, listening to the Pentagon press conference this morning, if the same cavalier attitude by our military about the invasion of our air space in 2023 would have occurred on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japanese planes started dropping bombs on the naval base at Pearl Harbor?