Letter: We’ll get through these growing pains and back to more prosperous times

Only a year removed and with fading memories of the global pandemic, one bulwark of that time remains. The struggle over inflation surges on. The inflation issue is a complex one. The result of a prolonged period of nearly rock-bottom interest rate levels, stimulus injections during the height of the pandemic, and supply chain disruptions increased the demand for products and services. What seemed like a relief with the pause in interest rate hikes in the immediate short term was followed by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's announcement that two more hikes will occur this year. And we learned that the progress of reigning inflation may take longer than expected.

However, this is not the first time our country has taken an all-out war against surging prices. Paul Volcker, the Federal Reserve Chairman of the 1970s and 1980s, famously raised interest rates to combat the high inflationary rates in his time. This decision is a page out of the monetary playbook to make borrowing funds more expensive and to reduce the money supply to increase its scarcity. This policy will apply downward pressure on goods and services. The old saying goes, "The medicine is harsh; however, the patient needs it."

As a business educator, in the last three years, I have had to reassure students that life will get back to normal. Having to alleviate concerns over the Covid-19 pandemic and recession, the battle to control inflation, dealing with the possibility of the United States defaulting on its debts, the significant hits to the stock market, and the large erasing of gains from individuals' 401(k)s. Every generation has its challenging moments; however, through these times, we arise to meet the challenge and look to etch our times into eternity. We will get through these growing pains and get back on track to a more prosperous time. However, it may take longer than initially planned.