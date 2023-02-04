Letter: Vote yes on new track, turf at Crookston Schools

Crookston and East Grand Forks are fierce rivals on and off the athletic playing fields. There have been many great games played between these two schools. Both have had their share of great wins and heartbreaking losses. But with this great rivalry, friendships have been made. I have many people that live in Crookston that I can call friends. Even though I live in East Grand Forks I support the school in building the new facility and track that will be voted on Feb. 14.

This facility will help improve athletics in numerous ways. One, it will increase participants. The turf facility in East Grand Forks has caused our football, soccer and track numbers to skyrocket. This is good for the school and community. The more students involved in extracurricular activities, the better student and person they become.

Two, the facility will be on school grounds. Having the field at the school will increase attendance, thus bringing in more revenue.

Three, the school can rent out the facility to other schools, as East Grand Forks does.

The field is also a classroom when the weather cooperates. Physical education classes will be able to use the field and track for many units that are taught. Science classes use the facility. I am a science teacher and use the facility in East Grand Forks for experiments in my physics class to show velocity, distance and acceleration. There are other classes that could use the facility as well.

Lastly, the grass field at University of Minnesota Crookston is a mess. My son played against the Pirates this last fall. It was a great game that showcased many athletes from both teams. The first thing my son told me after the game was, “The field is terrible. It has many holes in it.” A turf facility will not allow a field to deteriorate like a grass field. The track is also in the same shape. Crookston cannot host a track meet for this reason. Events at this facility will bring in athletes and spectators to spend money in Crookston. This is good.

Please vote yes on Feb. 14.

Schumacher is a science and driver education teacher at East Grand Forks Senior High School.