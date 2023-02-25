Letter: Vote against ND's cigar bars proposal

In 2012, the North Dakota smoke-free law was overwhelmingly passed by voters in every county in the state, including 72.1% of voters in Grand Forks County. This historic policy has improved the lives of many residents of our state.

Comprehensive smoke-free laws (without exemptions) are the only way to protect the public from the dangers of secondhand smoke. HB1229 proposes the ability to create “cigar bars and lounges” that would allow smoking indoors in public places. These proposed amendments to our current smoke-free law do not require a stand-alone building to open a cigar lounge and they could be co-located in structures where walls and smoke are shared with adjacent, smoke-free venues. The vague language in HB1229 may allow your favorite existing smoke-free establishment to allow smoking indoors.

Another very important benefit of comprehensive smoke-free laws are the protections provided to the workforce. Cigars and cigar smoke contain cancer-causing substances. While some may argue it is the employee’s choice to work in a smoke-filled venue; inspectors, vendors, contractors and delivery personnel would be expected to enter and conduct normal business while being unwillingly exposed to secondhand smoke.

The American Society for Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) is an entity that develops standards for indoor environmental quality. ASHRAE holds the position that the only means of avoiding health effects and eliminating indoor secondhand smoke exposure is to ban all smoking activity inside and near buildings. They do not consider ventilation and air cleaning or handling systems measures to control secondhand smoke exposure.

North Dakotans have become accustomed to smoke-free venues and expect to be protected from secondhand smoke in public places. Rolling back those protections of the comprehensive smoke-free law would be a step backwards. To maintain the progress in addressing the toll of tobacco use in North Dakota, I strongly encourage North Dakota legislators to oppose exemptions to the state smoke-free law.