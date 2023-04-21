Letter: Volunteering has so many benefits

April is National Volunteer Month, dedicated to recognizing the importance of volunteering and honoring significant contributions volunteers make by donating time and talent to worthy causes.

For many nonprofits, volunteers are the lifeblood. Whether they volunteer time by helping run an event, give access to their skills by helping run your programs or other activities, or even raise money on your behalf through peer-to-peer campaigns, volunteers are an invaluable resource. They deserve to be celebrated!

One out of four people say they don’t volunteer because nobody asked them to; so, I am asking you to think about becoming a volunteer.

With busy lives, it can be hard to find time to volunteer. However, the benefits of volunteering can be enormous. Volunteering offers vital help to people in need, worthwhile causes, and the community. Benefits can be even greater for volunteers. The right match can help you to find friends, connect with the community, learn new skills, and advance your career. Giving to others can also help protect mental and physical health. It can reduce stress, combat depression, keep you mentally stimulated and provide a sense of purpose.

Volunteering doesn’t have to involve a long-term commitment or take a huge amount of time. Giving in even simple ways can help those in need and improve health and happiness.

Find an activity you’re passionate about. Volunteering is best for all parties involved when you are doing something you enjoy. It’s never too late to get started. Whether you are working, just retired or are in your later years there is an opportunity out there for you.

One opportunity to volunteer is SCORE, a nationwide network of 250+ chapters with over 10,000 volunteers who provide free mentoring and education to small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Last year we helped start 30,453 new businesses resulting in 112,570 new jobs!

We are looking for people with diverse backgrounds and experiences, regardless of age, to serve in a variety of roles – from knowledgeable business and nonprofit mentors to local community advocates. Just go to www.score.org .

