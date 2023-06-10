99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Veterans Memorial Park awe inspiring

Hats off to the many people who donated, designed and planned the Veterans Memorial Park located at 2357 S 34th St., Grand Forks!

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Lynn Frank, Grand Forks
Today at 9:00 AM

Hats off to the many people who donated, designed and planned the Veterans Memorial Park located at 2357 S 34th St., Grand Forks!

A new resident and business owner of a private care home, I had the opportunity and privilege of discovering this unique place. Located near my home, a short walk with a 95-year-old wheelchair resident and a 59-year-old three-wheel biker, we ventured down the street during Memorial Day week.

The concrete paths are great for our needs. The benches are wonderful to sit, relax and reflect on the beautiful wall. The many, many photos of people, ships, planes, etc., all pertaining to our U.S. armed forces who provided freedom for our nation was awe inspiring.

We enjoyed seeing flags and memorabilia placed on the ground next to a service man/woman's name plaque along the walk.

All in all, we enjoyed this park tremendously and say thank you. Hoping to return for another visit.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: You can't always get what you want
June 10, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jerry Horgen, St. Cloud, Minnesota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: A nifty idea for collecting litter and garbage
June 07, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert J. Moskal, Winnipeg, Manitoba
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Give compassion and sympathy to others
June 07, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  J.P. Jarombeck, Grand Forks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: Arizona State continues to be a topic with the NCHC
June 08, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
339087053_594901576023108_4074480734727876091_n.jpg
Minnesota
Madeline Kingsbury family confirms her body has been found
June 08, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Red Flag Laws
Minnesota
Red Flag laws: How they work. 'Taking out the speed bump'
June 10, 2023 09:20 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
East Grand Forks tower sign logo.jpg
Local
City of East Grand Forks working on regulations related to recreational cannabis
June 10, 2023 07:34 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast