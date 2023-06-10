Letter: Veterans Memorial Park awe inspiring

Hats off to the many people who donated, designed and planned the Veterans Memorial Park located at 2357 S 34th St., Grand Forks!

A new resident and business owner of a private care home, I had the opportunity and privilege of discovering this unique place. Located near my home, a short walk with a 95-year-old wheelchair resident and a 59-year-old three-wheel biker, we ventured down the street during Memorial Day week.

The concrete paths are great for our needs. The benches are wonderful to sit, relax and reflect on the beautiful wall. The many, many photos of people, ships, planes, etc., all pertaining to our U.S. armed forces who provided freedom for our nation was awe inspiring.

We enjoyed seeing flags and memorabilia placed on the ground next to a service man/woman's name plaque along the walk.

All in all, we enjoyed this park tremendously and say thank you. Hoping to return for another visit.