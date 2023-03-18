Letter: UND fans tainted Omaha hockey series

Just a quick letter to voice my opinion on the r ecent playoff series between two great hockey teams. It was a great series throughout, and was decided in the closing six minutes of the final game. This is truly a great rivalry and I hope it continues for years to come.

I do wonder about some comments made after the final game by North Dakota fans calling the Mavs “Oma-fraud.” I find this characterization of the Mavs’ season a fraud. We were picked to finish seventh in the league and finished third, while North Dakota finished sixth. I'm sure this was a major disappointment for your fans, judging from some of the comments these same fans made to fire your coach after another loss. I consider the Mavs’ season very successful and look forward to another one next year.

What I like the most about this rivalry is the respect shown by the coaches and players to each other. I hope the fans can carry on this tradition in the future.

Also, I still do not like your chant at the end of the national anthem. Very disrespectful.

Just my opinion.