Letter: Ukrainians are fighting back; good for them

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is mad and vows to attack the Ukrainians because they damaged his new bridge that connects Russia to Crimea.

Putin is mad at what? Aren’t the Ukrainians allowed to fight back? He has been murdering Ukrainian citizens and destroying their cities, towns and infrastructure for over 500 days. I take my hat off to the Ukraine ingenuity by using an underwater drone to severely damage Putin’s valuable bridge.

Damage it some more!