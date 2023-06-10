99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: U.S. servicemen, doing good to stop evil

Was a man once called to war now called to peace.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Larry Yurkovich, Grand Forks
Today at 11:00 AM

When I was doing my Peace Corps training at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, I went to a Sunday celebration of our Catholic Mass. As I entered the Church, I could see that the man who ran our Peace Corps program for Antioch College was going to be the reader of the two epistles at our Mass.

After Mass, I approached him and he to me. We both said “hello” and shook hands. We only talked for a few moments when this man asked me if I knew of the khaki brown stamp issued in 1944 for the U.S. Army. I said, “Sure, I save stamps.” From then on, I said nothing, I just listened.

“Those men in the front rows of that stamp were my company. My master sergeant is to the far left. We got caught in the Bugle. We were surrounded, I was wounded. We all knew what was going to happen. Out of the clear blue, the Germans stopped firing and then raised a white flag. We let an officer enter our encirclement. He said, ‘Your wounded can go, the rest stay.’”

This Peace Corps training program director then went silent. I could only do the same. I finally said “Good-bye,” as he did the same to me.

Over the years, I have had many thoughts on this experience. First, if a company commander had to relinquish his command, who else would that company commander relinquish his command to, but his master sergeant. Then, was a man once called to war now called to peace.

Finally though, I accepted for myself that the men on that stamp are again that American soldier who, in their hearts, only wants to come home, but also, in their hearts, that the “job had to be done,” and maybe, just maybe, “good” would ask a soldier to pay “the ultimate sacrifice” so that “good” could, for the moment, stop the “evil” of an Auschwitz, a Dachau, and more.

