Letter: Tuberville, others are harming armed services

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville's single-minded, egotistical and pompous actions to block the military promotions of 250 general and admiral nominees for the last six months is most definitely a political stunt but more importantly a national security threat. Tuberville’s block has kept the Marine Corps from having a commandant for the first time in 164 years. If Tuberville is allowed to continue blocking promotions the number will grow to 650 by the end of the year and block the replacement of retiring General Mark Milley on the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The hold on promotions is demoralizing and negatively impacts military readiness. The spouses of 550 military families signed a petition to end the hold on promotions and delivered it to Tuberville’s office. The petition asked that the senator “find a way to resolve the political fight outside the military space and to expeditiously confirm all blocked promotions. Military families are hostages in a political fight started by a man who makes empty promises. Tuberville campaigned in 2020 on donating “every dime” he makes in D.C. to veterans from Alabama, but he has yet to fulfill his promise.

Tuberville expects the Marine Corps to stay true to their motto: Semper Fidelis (“Always Faithful”) even though he isn’t.

Tuberville, like many of his GOP colleagues, claims to support military families and military readiness, but his actions show otherwise. He has embraced the weaponization of democratic institutions and processes that place personal interests ahead of America’s.

North Dakota’s first senator to serve on the Armed Services Committee alongside Tuberville is Sen. Kevin Cramer. The lack of public criticism by Cramer is not surprising but it is disappointing.

Tuberville and complicit GOP senators are seizing American dreams of brave and honorable service that have endured for centuries.