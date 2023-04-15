Letter: Trump knows little about responsibility

Most of us have heard the phrase “What goes around, comes around.” Well, guess what. Donald Trump sounds just like an old Democrat hustler. He has taken it right out of the Democrat playbook.

Trump is running ads about how mean ol’ Ron DeSantis will cut Social Security and Medicare. Has voted three times to do so. Really! Since when was that possible?

And horror of horrors, he wants to raise the retirement age to 70. Well, it’s about time. This Ponzi scheme can’t go on forever. Then again, if it is raised, less time to drink beer and go fishing.

Let's hear it for responsibility. Something the “Donald” knows little about. “What goes around comes around.” Just what we need; Trump, the Bobby Knight of politics. Give me a break, idiot.

Better Trump than Biden.