99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Trump knows little about responsibility

Most of us have heard the phrase “What goes around, comes around.” Well, guess what. Donald Trump sounds just like an old Democrat hustler.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Ron Schmidt, Tolna, North Dakota
Today at 12:00 PM

Most of us have heard the phrase “What goes around, comes around.” Well, guess what. Donald Trump sounds just like an old Democrat hustler. He has taken it right out of the Democrat playbook.

Trump is running ads about how mean ol’ Ron DeSantis will cut Social Security and Medicare. Has voted three times to do so. Really! Since when was that possible?

And horror of horrors, he wants to raise the retirement age to 70. Well, it’s about time. This Ponzi scheme can’t go on forever. Then again, if it is raised, less time to drink beer and go fishing.

Let's hear it for responsibility. Something the “Donald” knows little about. “What goes around comes around.” Just what we need; Trump, the Bobby Knight of politics. Give me a break, idiot.

Better Trump than Biden.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Senators get free meals, but kids don’t
April 15, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Doug Lynnes, Pisek, North Dakota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: No ‘desperate need’ in North Dakota, as Rob Port contends
April 15, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Marty Bruns, Reynolds, North Dakota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: East Grand Forks, say no to scooters
April 15, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Thorson, Grand Forks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA
UND Hockey
The 2023 men's college hockey transfer board
March 17, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
052522 S GFH EDCSOFTQ-5.jpg
Prep
GGF softball preview: Promising young Red River team returns entire lineup
April 15, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Tom Miller
east grand forks.jpg
Local
Climate assessment on East Grand Forks Police Department pursued after council received anonymous letters
April 15, 2023 07:29 AM
 · 
By  Meghan Arbegast
Grand Forks Public Schools logo
Local
Brenner says lessons have been learned during past Grand Forks School District referendum efforts
April 15, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Joe Banish