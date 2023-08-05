Letter: To say a judge is Democrat or Republican simply creates additional problems in our torn society

To the editor,

Lately it seems the media reports any ruling by a federal judge with the tag line "appointed by President so and so", as if to say "well, this judge is obviously a Democrat or Republican." The information below is compiled from various sources, including the federal U.S. courts, American Bar Association and several well-known law school sites.

The process for confirming a federal judge is spelled out in the Constitution, but does not specify qualifications. They are nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Federal judge candidates are subjected to a thorough review by the Department of Justice and the FBI. Past rulings of those with judicial experience are examined. Former litigators will have their performance and tactics closely scrutinized. Any published writings will also be considered. In addition, decision makers often weigh a candidate's public stance on certain issues. A candidate's personal life may also be taken into consideration.

The American Bar Association's committee on the federal judiciary reviews a candidate's integrity, competence, temperament and experience when considering an endorsement. The ABA prefers a minimum of 12 years of legal experience. A peer review process includes ABA interviews with a minimum of 40 lawyers and judges familiar with the nominee. An indication from the ABA that a candidate is “well qualified” or “qualified” is not necessary for confirmation but can help attract the necessary votes for confirmation. Political activity can have an impact on a federal judge candidate. Nominees for a federal judgeship may be asked questions about their legal philosophy and, if they have served as a judge in the past, may be asked about previous decisions issued.

Removal of a judge of the United States Court shall be only for incompetency, misconduct, neglect of duty, engaging in the practice of law, or physical or mental disability.

Finally, decisions made by a federal judge can be appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for review.

To say a federal judge is Democrat or Republican simply creates additional problems in our torn society. Maybe it would be better to tack that on a news story to identify the political leanings of the reporter (or should we say commentator).

Mike Connor

Devils Lake

