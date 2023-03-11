Letter: Time for a break from your devices

’Twas a few years ago I was having a conversation with a farmer I did painting work for. The subject of technology and its effect on life came up. He said, “It’s the worst thing that ever happened.” I agreed then, and especially now, with technology ruling life under corporate control. It’s completely overboard, harmful and madness!

Of course, it has benefits. And used for the good of all and betterment of life – fine.

But as George Carlin said years ago, “People have been bought off and silenced by toys and gizmos. “And the ultimate addiction – the addiction to their almighty phone!”

We are what we settle for, and the overwhelming majority of people are submissive, weak and easy prey for corporate predators.

Anywhere I go, people are staring at phones. A population so desperate for amusement, distraction, attention and praise. I can’t fathom and would feel stupid having my life controlled by devices and the multitude of “experts” it provides.

It’s frightful to see children staring at screens/phones that their technology addicted parents provide.

Nature – the real world, the creation – is being rapidly destroyed. We must care and regain love for the gifts of life. Each day I am grateful for the few who have a mind of their own, common sense and question authority.

Stop staring at screens and get involved with protection and love of mother nature, any way you can.