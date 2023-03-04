99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Thoughts on ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams

As a fan of the comic strip "Dilbert," I was unhappy to read that the strip's creator, Scott Adams, has become the latest casualty of cancel culture.

Opinion by Nelson Rosit, Grand Forks
March 04, 2023 01:00 PM

But because it was Adams, and not "Dilbert," who offended, perhaps there's an alternative way to punish and school the author in lieu of voiding the comic strip. For example, Adams could be subjected to a struggle session. This technique, perfected by Mao's Red Guard, involves bringing the scoundrel before a large crowd to be physically and verbally abused for his deviation from the party line. A more humane method would be to project Adams' image on big screens throughout the land to be the object of "Two Minutes Hate" for his "thoughtcrimes" as in “Nineteen Eighty-Four.” The upside would be that Scott Adams could continue to draw "Dilbert" from an undisclosed location in Elbonia.

