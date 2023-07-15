Letter: The fate of our world is at stake

Clearly, without doubt, climate change/chaos is firmly in place. We can’t escape this truth, the issue needs urgent attention now.

Joe Biden promised us he would be the “climate president.” “No new leases,” he said emphatically. But on his watch the U.S. remains the world’s biggest producer of oil and gas driving us straight into climate catastrophe. In the first years of his term Biden approved more lease sales for new oil and gas drilling on federal lands and water than Trump, and has approved one new carbon bomb after another. Biden remained silent while the line 3 expansion was built through sovereign indigenous lands hurting the land, water and Anishinabe communities.

Clearly Biden is a fraud and used climate issues to assist him in getting elected. Like other politicians he is a servant to the corporate god of money/the system which regards nature as something to be used and abused.

We the people must take responsibility for climate change/chaos and the dire state of our home, the earth. We are sacrificing nature and so many of its creatures, peace and children to retain wastefulness. We do things day after day that are wrong just because that’s the way the system is set up and we think we have no choice.

We do have choices. Every time we say no to the consumer culture we say yes to beautiful and sustaining. Life is not something we go through or that happens to us; it’s something we create by our decisions.

We humans are part of nature, no matter how much we refuse to believe it. Live simply, consume what you need – living the good life versus the goods life. We are 5% of the world’s population yet we consume a third of its resources and make nearly half its waste.

My fear is that as long as people have a television, computer and cell phone that’s all that matters. They don’t care. Nature is the gift of life, and we should show our gratitude. We must care. The fate of our home is at stake. Get informed, be supportive and be active with those who care about our earth.