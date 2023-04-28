99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Supporting a wide range of causes

Gaming provides a significant source of revenue for non-profit organizations.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Don Santer, CGAND vice president, Grand Forks
Today at 11:00 AM

Charitable gaming has come under attack recently, making it easy to lose sight of the true and tremendous value it brings to the table, both for the charitable organizations themselves and for the state.

Gaming provides a significant source of revenue for non-profit organizations. These organizations use the funds to support a wide range of causes, including underserved populations, veterans, social services, and youth. They raise awareness of important issues and help to build support for their causes, like those who serve the disabled or medically fragile.

Charitable gaming also has a positive impact on the local economy. When people participate in charitable gaming activities, they may also spend money on other local businesses, such as the establishments that host gaming.

It creates jobs for charitable organizations and businesses that support them. The Charitable Gaming Association of North Dakota (CGAND) is the only organization devoted solely to being the voice for charitable organizations in the state and we are the leader in protecting charities who rely on gaming for the success of their missions. Our board is made up of charities and we are unpaid.

CGAND supports strengthening regulations on gaming including limiting the number of etabs per site, increasing the Attorney General’s budget for oversight and a study that will seek input from all parties. We have always supported funding for gambling addiction services from gaming taxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charitable gaming provides a wide range of benefits to North Dakota, so let’s not forget what charitable gaming is about.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Republicans deflect from real issues, do harm
April 28, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Warren Larson, Bismarck, North Dakota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Child Tax Credit should be expanded
April 26, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Kathleen Ness, Grand Forks
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Increase funding for child care stabilization
April 26, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Erin Laverdure, Hazen, North Dakota
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Men's Hockey 2022: Arizona State v North Dakota OCT 29
UND Hockey
Daily Skate: NCHC discusses the possibility of adding Arizona State
April 27, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
War bonnet.png
North Dakota
North Dakota man tried to pawn Native American war bonnet with golden eagle feathers, court docs allege
April 28, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
house_ND.jpg
North Dakota
North Dakota Legislature OKs diluted ‘parental rights’ bill after pushback from educators
April 28, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Turley
Drew Wrigley, in a navy blue suit and red tie, points to a rising bar graph.
North Dakota
North Dakota minimum sentences bill killed, but attorney general says 'this is one battle' in war
April 28, 2023 10:33 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten