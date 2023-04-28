Letter: Supporting a wide range of causes

Charitable gaming has come under attack recently, making it easy to lose sight of the true and tremendous value it brings to the table, both for the charitable organizations themselves and for the state.

Gaming provides a significant source of revenue for non-profit organizations. These organizations use the funds to support a wide range of causes, including underserved populations, veterans, social services, and youth. They raise awareness of important issues and help to build support for their causes, like those who serve the disabled or medically fragile.

Charitable gaming also has a positive impact on the local economy. When people participate in charitable gaming activities, they may also spend money on other local businesses, such as the establishments that host gaming.

It creates jobs for charitable organizations and businesses that support them. The Charitable Gaming Association of North Dakota (CGAND) is the only organization devoted solely to being the voice for charitable organizations in the state and we are the leader in protecting charities who rely on gaming for the success of their missions. Our board is made up of charities and we are unpaid.

CGAND supports strengthening regulations on gaming including limiting the number of etabs per site, increasing the Attorney General’s budget for oversight and a study that will seek input from all parties. We have always supported funding for gambling addiction services from gaming taxes.

Charitable gaming provides a wide range of benefits to North Dakota, so let’s not forget what charitable gaming is about.