Letter: Support resources exist for LGBTQ+

This legislative session has been hard on LGBTQ+ North Dakotans and the friends and family who love them, especially for our state’s trans youth and their families.

As we begin to see the outcomes of proposed legislation, I want to take this opportunity to let LGBTQ+ people in the greater Grand Forks area know that there are also people in this state who love and support them, and that there are places where they can find supportive resources.

This includes PFLAG, a national organization ( www.pflag.org ), founded in 1973, the nation's first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them, devoted to creating a caring, just, and affirming world.

Meetings of our local chapter, PFLAG Grand Forks, provide opportunities for peer support and community. If you are the LGBTQ+ person, or a parent to an LGBTQ+ person, you’ll find a welcoming community that values and affirms you and wants you to thrive.