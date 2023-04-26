Letter: Support local care for next 100 years

I am a living testament of why community health care is so important. Altru is a true gem in our community, and I am deeply grateful for their continued commitment to their mission of improving health and enriching life in our region.

As I have proudly shared with many, I am a lifelong patient of Altru. My first experience with what is now known as Altru was when I was born at Deaconess Hospital in 1950. Over the next 73 years, Altru would be there for me when I needed them most – whether that was for my annual check-up or my own personal health emergencies.

Altru has saved my life more than once – four times to be exact – with world class specialty care from oncology, cardiology, stroke care, emergency services and more. While each experience was vastly different, I will never forget what it felt like to be close to home with loved ones by my side, being cared for by folks who probably live up the street from me. In a landscape of ever-evolving health challenges, it is imperative we keep our health care local – because local health care means decisions are made by and for our community. From Altru’s physicians and nurses, to their executive team and board – these professionals all live here, work here, and raise families here.

I am grateful that Grand Forks has access to a community health system that provides high-quality care for our region. It’s not often that you find this level of specialty of care in a community such as ours – and yet, Altru has been providing this level of care for our community for over 100 years. I hope you’ll join my family and me in supporting them over the next 100 years.