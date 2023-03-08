Letter: Support cost-free meals for all North Dakota students

I was raised by a single mother. She taught me the valuable lesson of hard work and made it clear that if I wanted something, I had to work for it.

There was always food on the table or in the fridge. I wasn’t food insecure. However, I never understood why cafeteria workers would stamp or mark my hand and say something like: “You need lunch money, you won’t be able to eat your lunch.” At a young age, this puzzled me. I didn’t understand the concepts of poverty, food insecurity, or economic inequality.

I did understand being hungry. That’s what I was – hungry.

Being on a reduced-price or cost-free plan isn’t fun. It’s quite embarrassing, and it alienates so many children. It can even be used as an insult for bullies to harass lower-income students. It happens. It happens too often.

It doesn’t have to be this way. We have the resources to provide all North Dakota students with cost-free meals and raise the standards for our young people. Call your local representatives to support HB 1491 and HB 1494. North Dakota can do better.