Letter: Students encourage yes vote on May 16

We are sixth- and seventh-graders at Valley Middle School with some help from a fourth-grader at Lake Agassiz Elementary School. We would like you to vote yes on May 16 for a new Valley Middle School and a safety upgrade for all schools.

Valley has many problems. One problem is that we have no air conditioning and sometimes we have to cancel school because it is so hot in the building. A second problem is that we don’t have enough space for students and staff. Some teachers have offices in other teachers' closets. Sometimes extracurricular activities meet in hallways because there isn’t enough space. It is hard to get to class on time because the hallways are overcrowded. A third problem is that Valley does not have easy access to every classroom and bathroom for kids with disabilities. We would like every student to feel welcome at Valley.

If this referendum passes, there will be a safety upgrade for all schools in the district. There will be safe entrances as well as upgrades to the push-to-talk intercom systems to enter the building, security cameras, and intercom systems in general. Our teachers have taught us what to do during lockdowns and emergencies. But we would like the adults to do everything they can do to keep the students safe, too.

In conclusion, please vote yes on May 16 for a new Valley Middle school and better school security. Valley Middle School is such an awesome school! We want Valley to be the best Valley it can be for every student and teacher. We also want every student in Grand Forks to be as safe as possible.