99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Speak up for North Dakota’s LGBTQ+ community

It’s alarming that we, as a state, don’t seek to educate ourselves about the LGBTQ+ community or have the compassion to make our state a safe place for them to live.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Naomi Franek, Fargo
February 22, 2023 12:00 PM

The number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the North Dakota Legislature is astounding. The bills purport to “protect our youth” and ironically, they are deeply hurting our youth. Just listen to or read (www.ndlegis.gov) the countless testimonies given during the bills’ hearings by social workers, counselors, psychiatrists and doctors who work with them. These professionals are not “luring or perverting our children,” as some of the bills suggest. They are caring, ethical providers who have the best interests of their clients and patients at heart.

Listen to the testimonies of family members of LGBTQ+ youth who fear for their safety and sanity every day. It’s alarming that we, as a state, don’t seek to educate ourselves about the LGBTQ+ community or have the compassion to make our state a safe place for them to live.

I am an ally of the LGBTQ+ community and attend a Lutheran church that is welcoming and affirming of LGBTQ+ people. If you are an ally, too, it’s time to speak out. We can’t wait for “somebody out there” to do it for us. It takes a lot of courage for LGBTQ+ people to come out to their family and friends. Likewise, as allies, we need to find the courage to speak out on their behalf and support them in any way we can.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Conflicts of interest must be addressed
March 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Betsy Perkins, Grand Forks
2524377+Burgum, Doug_0.jpg
Letters
Viewpoint: Legislative session on track to address North Dakota’s biggest challenges
February 28, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Gov. Doug Burgum
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Events reflect poorly on state auditor’s office
February 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Sulland, Grand Forks