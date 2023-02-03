99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Opinion Letters

Letter: Solve gross injustice of rising drug prices

Drug costs have increased by 300% in recent years.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Merne Manor, Fargo
February 03, 2023 08:00 AM

Drug costs have increased by 300% in recent years. As one who has worked with seniors for over 40 years I have watched the price of drugs that have been on the market for years escalate to the point where they now have to choose between food and medicine.

In other countries drugs cost far less even though they are the same ones made and marketed in this country by the same manufacturers. Obviously, these companies have chosen to make Americans pay more because as one pharmaceutical executive put it – “We can.”

The North Dakota state Legislature is acting on this problem. Before it is the North Dakota Public Employee Prescription Drug Pilot Program. Urge your legislators to lead the way in solving the gross injustice of drug prices.

