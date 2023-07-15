Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: So many good things happening at Mayville State University

Sadly, this antagonism comes when so many positives are in place at Mayville State. The MSU Foundation is on track to set a record of annual giving for the third straight year.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Myrna Dalzell Long, Mayville, North Dakota
Today at 12:00 PM

Mayville State University has come under attack by negativism. This “state of being unconstructively critical” resulted when some people didn't like a decision and reacted harshly with comments that border on both slander and libel. Some of the attackers relied on hearsay, uniformed argument and a personal agenda to form their opinions.

Sadly, this antagonism comes when so many positives are in place at Mayville State. The MSU Foundation is on track to set a record of annual giving for the third straight year. The North Dakota Legislature increased MSU's challenge-grant support by $400,000, boosting our scholarship funding.

The Legislature's pool of funding for equity salary adjustments includes Mayville State employees. The Legislature alloted MSU an unprecedented $52 million to renovate the campus' historic Old Main.

We derived these benefits because of positive faculty and staff, dedicated alumni and friends of the college, and legislators who worked on our behalf.

Sometimes in academia painful decisions must be made. In my 60-plus years of association with Mayville State, partly as an employee, I sometimes knew the “why” that necessitated making hard decisions. That process requires adherence to professional standards and requirements unfamiliar to the general public. To remain accredited, an institution must maintain those standards and make decisions based on evidence and not emotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diligent people work hard to make the well-being of MSU students their priority and to act correctly to preserve that atmosphere. I am grateful for the benefactors who work toward that goal.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Missing the Omdahl columns of the past
1h ago
 · 
By  Mike Connor, Devils Lake, North Dakota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: The fate of our world is at stake
2h ago
 · 
By  Chuck Goyette, Red Lake Falls, Minnesota
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Etiquette reminders for funeral processions
3h ago
 · 
By  Leon Philpot, Synod authorized minister, Portland Lutheran Parish, Portland, North Dakota
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NCAA Football 2019: Drake v North Dakota AUG 31
Members Only
UND Hockey
UND plans to spend nearly $1 million annually in Alston Awards to athletes
1d ago
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
071523N.FF.Shooting
Fargo
Fargo police officer dies, two are in critical condition following street shootout
21h ago
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
071523 Races1.jpg
Sports
Dobmeier dominates second leg of King of the Wings NOSA-IRA challenge
11h ago
 · 
By  Wayne Nelson
A camper is set up with an awning, rug, table and chairs.
Members Only
North Dakota
Online community connects thousands around North Dakota campfires
11m ago
 · 
By  Danielle A. Teigen