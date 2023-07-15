Letter: So many good things happening at Mayville State University

Mayville State University has come under attack by negativism. This “state of being unconstructively critical” resulted when some people didn't like a decision and reacted harshly with comments that border on both slander and libel. Some of the attackers relied on hearsay, uniformed argument and a personal agenda to form their opinions.

Sadly, this antagonism comes when so many positives are in place at Mayville State. The MSU Foundation is on track to set a record of annual giving for the third straight year. The North Dakota Legislature increased MSU's challenge-grant support by $400,000, boosting our scholarship funding.

The Legislature's pool of funding for equity salary adjustments includes Mayville State employees. The Legislature alloted MSU an unprecedented $52 million to renovate the campus' historic Old Main.

We derived these benefits because of positive faculty and staff, dedicated alumni and friends of the college, and legislators who worked on our behalf.

Sometimes in academia painful decisions must be made. In my 60-plus years of association with Mayville State, partly as an employee, I sometimes knew the “why” that necessitated making hard decisions. That process requires adherence to professional standards and requirements unfamiliar to the general public. To remain accredited, an institution must maintain those standards and make decisions based on evidence and not emotion.

Diligent people work hard to make the well-being of MSU students their priority and to act correctly to preserve that atmosphere. I am grateful for the benefactors who work toward that goal.