Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: ‘Shrek’ presentation was a great show

Congratulations to the cast and crew of "Shrek the Musical."

Letter to the editor FSA
By Daveand Bonnie Andrys, East Grand Forks
Today at 9:00 AM

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Shrek the Musical” presented by the Fire Hall Theatre. The entire production was professional and more than entertaining. From the singing to choreography to set design and to the use of props – it was all just so delightful! We are lucky to have such a talented group in the Greater Grand Forks area.

Our 8-year-old granddaughter was enthralled throughout the entire show. It is more than worth the price of admission. Bravo!

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Moved by recent letter from reader
June 14, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Bill Watson, Grand Forks
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Gov. Doug Burgum comes off as believable in quest to be president
June 10, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Richard A. Cherwitz, Austin, Texas
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: U.S. servicemen, doing good to stop evil
June 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Yurkovich, Grand Forks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
061223 Herald Pulitzer Mike Maidenberg Mike Jacobs.jpg
Members Only
Community
25 years after Pulitzer, Herald employees past and present mark anniversary
June 12, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
Pat 'Lamont' Hayes
Arts and Entertainment
Lamont Cranston Band to headline ‘Blues on the Red’
June 14, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Pamela Knudson
05xx23 RogerSmith2.jpg
Members Only
Business
East Grand Forks construction worker Roger Smith has 'stood the test of time'
June 14, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Sam Easter
30stadiums42days
North Dakota
Longtime friends from Devils Lake visiting all 30 MLB stadiums in 42 days
June 14, 2023 12:49 AM
 · 
By  Matt Henson