Letter: ‘Shrek’ presentation was a great show

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Shrek the Musical” presented by the Fire Hall Theatre. The entire production was professional and more than entertaining. From the singing to choreography to set design and to the use of props – it was all just so delightful! We are lucky to have such a talented group in the Greater Grand Forks area.

Our 8-year-old granddaughter was enthralled throughout the entire show. It is more than worth the price of admission. Bravo!