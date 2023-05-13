Letter: Should Polk County be taken over by North Dakota?

Minnesota state Rep. Matt Grossell has introduced what he calls the “Rocks and Cows Act,” HF 3278. This would allow counties like Polk to leave Minnesota and join North Dakota. Are North Dakota and Grand Forks interested?

My guess is that if this ever happens, Minnesota will want to be compensated for the assets they own. For starters, the tech school and University of Minnesota Crookston. And other state-owned property, such as highway maintenance buildings, etc.

North Dakota would probably close UMC, since they have NDSU.

The council and commission should discuss this. While Rep. Grossell is better known for embarrassing conduct and lack of any meaningful legislative accomplishments, this has possibilities. I doubt the metro area in Minnesota would object to losing some of those counties

Let the negotiations begin.