Opinion Letters

Letter: Senators get free meals, but kids don’t

I would much rather my taxes be spent on making sure children have something in their stomach.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Doug Lynnes, Pisek, North Dakota
Today at 11:00 AM

As a taxpayer and voter of North Dakota, I would think I have some say on how my taxes are spent. Normally I would not mind increasing the meal reimbursement of our politicians and state employees. However, if the state cannot afford to provide children with free meals when their parents are unable to do so, I think it sends the wrong message to feed the elephants and donkeys.

I would much rather my taxes be spent on making sure children have something in their stomach. If we have to choose between feeding children and feeding the lawmakers, I propose we feed the children and allow the lawmakers, provided they make arrangements in advance, to eat for free at any public school in North Dakota. I am sure the children would love to share a table with our senators.

