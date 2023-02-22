99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Safety of North Dakotans depends on passage of HB 1004

Without the additional funding HB1004 would provide, DV/SA crisis centers will remain in crisis mode themselves, meaning fewer DV/SA victims will receive the safety and support they need.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Tara Lea Muhlhauser, executive director of CAWS North Dakota, Bismarck
February 22, 2023 09:00 AM

North Dakota legislators must pass House Bill 1004, as the safety of thousands of North Dakotans depends on it. If passed, HB1004 would provide additional funding to the public health division of the Department of Health and Human Services. This division helps fund the 20 domestic violence/sexual assault (DV/SA) crisis and advocacy programs across North Dakota that are in desperate need of increased funding. I am writing to you as the executive director of CAWS North Dakota, the statewide coalition representing these programs.

DV/SA agencies provide wrap-around safety, healing, and prevention services. This includes round-the-clock crisis response, shelter/housing, counseling, accountability/education for those who have used violence, crime victim advocacy, sexual assault response/advocacy, supervised visitation and exchange, prevention/outreach, legal services, and transitional housing/self-sufficiency support.

In the most recent yearly data available, North Dakota DV/SA programs served 5,417 new victims of domestic violence and 1,169 new victims of sexual assault. The lifetime impact of these crimes will reach nearly 18% of North Dakota’s population (94,660 women and 44,495 men).

State funding for many of our DV/SA agencies has remained relatively flat – and in some years decreased – throughout the past 10 years, even though the need for DV/SA services has increased. The COVID-19 pandemic, increased cost of living, and loss of major resources such as Lutheran Social Services only added fuel to the fire for crisis centers that were already at capacity.

Without the additional funding HB1004 would provide, DV/SA crisis centers will remain in crisis mode themselves, meaning fewer DV/SA victims will receive the safety and support they need, fewer abusers will be held accountable for their actions, and any chance of getting ahead of the problem through evidence-based prevention efforts is virtually non-existent.

ADVERTISEMENT

I invite North Dakotans to join me in contacting our legislators and encouraging them to pass HB1004 for the health and safety of North Dakota families. Together, we can build a violence-free North Dakota.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Conflicts of interest must be addressed
March 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Betsy Perkins, Grand Forks
2524377+Burgum, Doug_0.jpg
Letters
Viewpoint: Legislative session on track to address North Dakota’s biggest challenges
February 28, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Gov. Doug Burgum
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Events reflect poorly on state auditor’s office
February 25, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Steve Sulland, Grand Forks