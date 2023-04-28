Letter: Republicans deflect from real issues, do harm

Is this your Republican Legislature? What bills have they passed on property tax, fentanyl epidemic, school safety, homelessness? Silence. They claim to be pro life. However, they’re really pro birth.

After birth, they wash their sanctimonious hands and walk away, leaving some children a questionable future. Have Republicans funded improved adoptions? Have they passed state/business partnerships for daycare funding? Have they increased suicide prevention programs? They blame parents for hungry school kids and walk away. The innocent child still goes hungry! Silence.

Republicans dropped the oil trigger tax eliminating North Dakota revenues nearing $140 million while oil companies made billions in profits. They push corporate farming when North Dakota voters resoundingly said no in 2016.

The issues they bring forth are purposefully deflecting from real issues. Laws they promote and pass come from ‘out of state bills’ having nothing to do with North Dakota. They ban books in schools and libraries that have sound policies and processes. Why do they pass laws to eliminate people in North Dakota who are different from “us?” Reminiscent of white supremacists like Hitler? Where is being “North Dakota nice”? Different isn’t wrong, it’s just different!

Is anyone trying to pass laws that will benefit people of our State? Dem-NPL sponsored and passed a bill creating an Office of Immigration to help new Americans get jobs. A bill providing grants training new Americans. A bill requiring school board candidates to file campaign finance reports. Another adding stalking as a basis for a domestic violence prevention order. They established a suicide fatality review commission whose work is to focus on the cause of suicides in North Dakota. Grants to provide housing for rural workers. Waiving license fees for non-profits like Habitat for Humanity to build homes for those in poverty. Cap insulin at $25 for a 30-day supply.

Next time vote!