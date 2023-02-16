Letter: Rejecting the idea of secular neutrality

In a recent column in the Herald, Lloyd Omdahl condemns Christian Nationalism (CN). If CN is the attempt to create a state religion, then I stand with Lloyd. In that sense, CN distorts Christ’s teachings and violates the Constitution.

What if I reject the idea of secular neutrality, believe our country’s founding documents were informed by Christian traditions as well as Enlightenment ideas, and want to preserve those values? Omdahl and his co-religionists would accuse me of being a crypto-Christian Nationalist bent on creating a theocracy. And if I endorsed any of the “destructive beliefs” which Omdahl thinks emanate from CN, my allegiance to CN would be certain.

But understand how the game is played. Omdahl and his fellow anointed assume their progressive/secularist gospel is self-evidently true. When someone disagrees with one of their dogmas, say on gay marriage, then the heretic must be exorcised. Further, critics can be dismissed solely because of their Christian worldview, for such criticism surely emanates from religious first principles, which we can’t tolerate (separation of church and state and all). This would be the case even if I made an argument for traditional marriage without appeal to Scripture or Church teaching.

Progressivism is a religion. Its key beliefs are embraced by faith, despite its claims that they are grounded in science and reason. If you doubt that, get into an argument with your progressive relative on global warming or abortion. Why then isn’t Omdahl guilty of “trying to use the government to enforce his unique religion?”