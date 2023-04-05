Letter: Red flag laws must be implemented

When are the Republican lawmakers going to pull their heads out regarding the red flag laws? Kevin Cramer is more worried about a red wave than red flags!

My three grandchildren might still be alive today if there had been a red flag law. It will be five years on May 3 since my three grandchildren died in their home in Grand Forks at the hands of their mother. Kevin – are you waiting for something like that to happen in your family before you can agree that something needs to be done? Are you thinking about the families in Nashville that just lost loved ones from the latest school shooting?

You grieve in private every single day that a loved one is taken away in such a horrible tragedy! Guess it's not important to you, Kevin. You should be ashamed of yourself.