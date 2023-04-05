50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Red flag laws must be implemented

When are the Republican lawmakers going to pull their heads out regarding the red flag laws? Kevin Cramer is more worried about a red wave than red flags!

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Lynnell Talmage, Thief River Falls, Minnesota
Today at 9:00 AM

When are the Republican lawmakers going to pull their heads out regarding the red flag laws? Kevin Cramer is more worried about a red wave than red flags!

My three grandchildren might still be alive today if there had been a red flag law. It will be five years on May 3 since my three grandchildren died in their home in Grand Forks at the hands of their mother. Kevin – are you waiting for something like that to happen in your family before you can agree that something needs to be done? Are you thinking about the families in Nashville that just lost loved ones from the latest school shooting?

You grieve in private every single day that a loved one is taken away in such a horrible tragedy! Guess it's not important to you, Kevin. You should be ashamed of yourself.

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: GF Library Board opposes censor bills
April 05, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Brad Sherwood, Grand Fork Public Library Board member, on behalf of the board
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: North Dakota bills set to harm children
April 01, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Zoe Muccatira, NDSU student, Fargo
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Support resources exist for LGBTQ+
April 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Merie Kirby, president of PFLAG, Grand Forks
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
3 in Tuktoyaktuk.jpg
Northland Outdoors
'3 Old Guys' await clutch parts on home stretch of snowmobile trip from Minnesota to Alaska
April 05, 2023 08:23 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
Travis Stay in court
Members Only
The Vault
Inside the murder trial of Travis Stay, the case that 'consumed' Grand Forks
April 05, 2023 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Fugleberg
Madison Fitch Awards.jpg
Prairie Business
South Dakota State student has a passion for health care, helping others
April 05, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Interstate 29 I-29 closed gate Hylden road.jpg
Weather
Blizzard Fred prompts closure of interstates and roads throughout eastern North Dakota
April 05, 2023 07:04 AM
 · 
By  Korrie Wenzel