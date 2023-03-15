Letter: Pool at UND’s Hyslop Center enhances quality of life

I am formerly from Grand Forks, and I’m taking a moment to respond to Robyn Bancroft’s letter concerning the potential closure of the swimming pool at the Hyslop Sports Center. I agree with her comments, and I would like to add some of my own.

I remember swimming at the pool inside the Hyslop Sports Center in the 1980s, when it was brand new. I used to participate in Special Olympics swimming. For athletes with special needs such as myself, getting to compete in that Olympic-sized pool was really a treat. I’m sure a lot of us remember that until this day. I even remember the pool it replaced. That one was also in the Hyslop Sports Center.

Grand Forks is no stranger when it comes to shutting down indoor swimming pools. Back in the 1990s, the North Dakota School for the Blind closed theirs after a leak was discovered. This closure was probably justified, being by that time a lot of their students weren’t living there full time like they once did.

In more recent years, Altru Health Systems determined that it was in its best interests to shut down their swimming pool in the old rehabilitation hospital. I’m speaking as somebody with cerebral palsy. I need to get in a pool periodically to keep my muscles looser, and it surprisingly enhances the quality of my life.

In closing, I want to say something concerning the University of North Dakota. I’m not aware of the costs when it comes to maintaining these older buildings. However, I have been to other universities, where I have enjoyed seeing the older structures. When they’re properly maintained, they add character to a higher ed institutions, something we have grown accustomed to over the centuries.

I may not reside in Grand Forks anymore, but I still want to see the town succeed. It has lots of potential. I feel people sometimes don’t take enough pride. We’re Grand Forks, North Dakota, let’s rise to greatness!