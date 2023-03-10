6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Letter: Pondering questions in the midst of Lent

Will 40 days in the desert of Lent change us?

Opinion by Margaret Bitz, Fargo
March 10, 2023 09:00 AM

We are being led out into the desert of 40 days of Lent. After 40 days of self-giving, will we be able to resist the tempter? Will we resist the temptation to turn hard cash into hunger for possessions? Will we resist the temptation to lord it over the immigrants? Will we resist the temptation to make the gun our god? Can we say to the inner tempter like Jesus said, “Be gone, Satan?” Will we be a little less hungry for possessions we don’t need? Will we be a little more tolerant of immigrants? Will we allow some limitations on the dominance of the gun? Will 40 days in the desert of Lent change us?

