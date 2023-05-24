99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Politicians are blasting those pesky pronouns

Isn't the government supposed to be limited in governance? Then why is it necessary to govern how people identify themselves?

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Kim Szondy, Grand Forks
Today at 9:00 AM

Can't quite get a handle on the number of states that legislated bills disallowing the use of pronouns to identify oneself (in a school setting, in their professional/educational email, etc.). What did these pesky pronouns ever do to politicians?

All persons use and identify with pronouns. We do. When someone writes the biography for a book they've written, they write in the third person – for instance: John Smith graduated from XXX and he has been recognized by XXX. Someone accidentally notes a person as "she or her" but the person is a "he or him" based on their first names such as Carol, Dana, or any other name that can be used by both sexes – the speaker is corrected and requested to use the correct pronoun (self-regulating - get the idea?). Textbooks are littered with pronouns – will politicians ban these, too? Oh, wait! There is book banning happening, just not because of pronouns, yet.

Secondly, what difference does it make to those who legislated these bills on how a person prefers to be identified? Isn't the government supposed to be limited in governance? Then why is it necessary to govern how people identify themselves?

Instructors/teachers/employees/employers (etc.) aren't forced to use the pronouns anyway. They can, and many do, identify their students/employees/employers by first or last names or preferred nicknames (provided it isn't "untoward"). Self-identification is an important tool in understanding who one is, where one wants to travel in life, and how one chooses to live. So, again, why the hubbub about pronouns?

I apologize to all those pesky pronouns that politicians would like to blast into oblivion.

What To Read Next
Craig Stevens Headshot.png
Letters
Viewpoint: Energy security requires collaboration
May 23, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Craig Stevens
Kayla Christensen, Minnesota Conservative Energy .png
Letters
Viewpoint: Develop potential of Minnesota's resources
May 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Kayla Christensen, St. Paul
Roxane Salonen new online column sig 11-8-21.jpg
Letters
Salonen: ‘Nefarious,’ a modern-day ‘Screwtape Letters’
May 15, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Roxane B. Salonen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423 RRsoftball3.jpg
Prep
Red River begins East Region tourney with combined no-hitter over Valley City
May 23, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Maxwell Marko
Grand Forks Public Schools
Local
District, Grand Forks Education Association, agree to teacher salary increases for the next two years
May 23, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Joe Banish
A balding, Hispanic man in a brown coat and orange prison jumpsuit looks with raised eyebrows.
North Dakota
Death sentence for Alfonso Rodriguez, who killed Dru Sjodin, changed to life in prison
May 23, 2023 10:43 AM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
Screenshot 2023-05-17 172949.jpg
Business
Fargo business owned by former ND commerce commissioner recovering following water main break
May 24, 2023 08:05 AM
 · 
By  David Olson