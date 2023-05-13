99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Opinion Letters

Letter: Playing Russian roulette with America’s credit

It is dangerous to play Russian roulette with America’s credit. It is unconscionable to do it on the backs of people experiencing poverty.

Opinion by Rosemary Hoverson, Grand Forks
Today at 10:00 AM

In less than a month, the United States could default on its debt for the first time in our history, triggering a major financial crisis. Sadly, the House of Representatives is not helping by ransoming America’s credit for deep cuts to programs and services millions of people rely on.

As a condition for allowing the U.S. to pay its bills, the House plans cuts to SNAP, Medicaid, housing assistance, preschool, and child care, and core global poverty programs. These cuts would force tremendous hardship onto tens of millions of people still recovering from the COVID economic downturn and the rising cost of basic needs.

It is dangerous to play Russian roulette with America’s credit. It is unconscionable to do it on the backs of people experiencing poverty. I ask Rep. Kelly Armstrong not to sacrifice these essential programs to balance the budget.

