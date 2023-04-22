99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Letter: Pass important school lunch bill

What is often left out of the equation are the people impacted by the bills being debated.

Opinion by Pastor Martin Avery, Fargo
Today at 2:00 PM

Toward the end of a legislative session emotions tend to run high. Arguments fill the headlines and personalities sometimes become more important than policy.
It is essential to keep in mind that passing this bill is the right thing to do for our kids and our families. I think a majority of North Dakotans agree that providing school meals for families at these income levels is an appropriate and compassionate priority for government.Hopefully our legislators keep their focus on the heart of the matter – making sure our school kids get enough to eat and passing this still-important funding bill.

