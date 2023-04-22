99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Letter: One-party system leads to exclusion

The 2023 session of the North Dakota legislature has been so disheartening for us, the senior citizens, who have prided ourselves for living in a “nice” and fair state.

Opinion by Norton Lovold, Bismarck
Today at 1:00 PM

If you are poor, non-white, transgender or a woman who relies on appropriate health care to have a decent life, this legislature has decided that you do not deserve equal rights to theirs. Poor people do not deserve a quality education; our legislature has decided to provide funding for private and for-profit schools rather than doing everything possible to make our public education available and equitable for everyone.

Young people who are already struggling with finding acceptance in society do not deserve to participate in sports or receive mental and medical help to make sure they can have a good life and future.

Women, most of whom already have several children, who are faced with difficult and potentially life-threatening decisions about their pregnancy are under attack. If they have the resources, they will be able to get care, but if they do not, they are forced to make the decision dictated by the North Dakota government, rather than a decision between them and their physician.

What people can read in public libraries or learn about racism is now a matter for the North Dakota state government? North Dakota is no longer a state of diversity and empathy or was it ever?

