Letter: On Fourth of July, stand tall and be proud

Two hundred forty-seven years ago, in 1776, after affixing his signature to the Declaration of Independence, John Adams wrote to his wife Abigail, explaining the significance of what he and the founding fathers had done.

In his letter, he stated, “I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding Generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”

One year later, in 1777, the first official Fourth of July celebration was held in Philadelphia. Ever since, Americans have celebrated our country’s independence exactly as predicted by John Adams.

This year, as we celebrate, let us express our thanks that we are a nation of hope, opportunity and peace. Let us never forget the sacrifices so many have made to keep our country free.

Happy Fourth of July! Stand tall and be proud to be a citizen of this great nation. God bless America!