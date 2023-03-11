Letter: Omdahl’s right: This legislative session is worst one ever

I certainly agree with Herald columnist Lloyd Omdahl's criticism of our one-party Legislature currently "at work" in Bismarck. I'm sure he knows what he's talking about when he writes that veteran observers rate the present session as the worst one ever.

Any consolation? Perhaps we are fortunate that the North Dakota Legislature meets biennially and for only 80 days. One can only imagine the damage it would cause if it met annually for a longer period of time!