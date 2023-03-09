6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Letters

Letter: Omdahl off the mark with recent column

As a judge in past elections, we received guide booklets that specified what voters needed to get a ballot.

Letter to the editor FSA
Opinion by Marlene Kouba, Regent, North Dakota
March 09, 2023 09:00 AM

Herald columnist Lloyd Omdahl recently wrote a piece criticizing the one-party system in North Dakota. He has conveniently forgotten that when he was lieutenant governor, the state was one-party Democrat for numerous years. Did he complain about it then?

He also wrote about a bill to require proof of citizenship that he says is designed to reduce the number of voters.

As a judge in past elections, we received guide booklets that specified what voters needed to get a ballot. First, the voter needs to provide identification (ID) to verify eligibility. Those requirements include one of the following: 1. a form of ID that shows a voter's name, residential address and date of birth; 2. Current driver’s license or non-driver’s ID card; 3. Tribal government-issued ID; 4. Long-term care certificate provided by the facility. Most used a driver’s license.

If their form of ID is not correct (such as name change or moving), then they must present one of the following; 1. A current utility bill, 2. A current bank statement, 3. A check issued by a federal, state, local, or tribal government, 4. Any other document that has the member’s name, date of birth and current address.

Voters without a valid ID may mark a ballot without a judge’s initials that will be set aside in a sealed envelope. If the voter can later provide one of the above forms of ID, then the ballot goes to the canvassing board, where it will be counted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purpose of these requirements is not to deter people from voting but to ensure that the voter is old enough to vote, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the district in which he or she desires to vote.

Can you prove your comments, Mr. Omdahl?

What To Read Next
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Pondering questions in the midst of Lent
March 10, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Margaret Bitz, Fargo
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: North Dakota has become an oligarchy
March 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Norton Lovold, Bismarck
Letter to the editor FSA
Letters
Letter: Don’t require unnecessary hoops for North Dakota voters
March 09, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Barbara Headrick, president of the League of Women Voters of North Dakota; Fowzia Adde, executive director of the Immigrant Development Center; and Nicole Donaghy, executive director of North Dakota Native Vote.
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
egfoverdose
Minnesota
East Grand Forks police investigating suspected overdose of 2-year-old boy
March 09, 2023 05:32 PM
 · 
By  Matt Henson
Racine - Mower County map.png
Minnesota
2 people killed in Highway 63 crash in southeastern Minnesota
March 10, 2023 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MWC DL Tourney.JPG
Northland Outdoors
Fishing tournament bill sparks interest from proponents and opponents in North Dakota Legislature
March 10, 2023 07:32 AM
 · 
By  Brad Dokken
030423 CrookstonProject.jpg
Minnesota
After 2021 crash that injured 10-year-old, Crookston continues plans to improve pedestrian safety
March 10, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Sav Kelly