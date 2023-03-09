Letter: Omdahl off the mark with recent column

Herald columnist Lloyd Omdahl recently wrote a piece criticizing the one-party system in North Dakota. He has conveniently forgotten that when he was lieutenant governor, the state was one-party Democrat for numerous years. Did he complain about it then?

He also wrote about a bill to require proof of citizenship that he says is designed to reduce the number of voters.

As a judge in past elections, we received guide booklets that specified what voters needed to get a ballot. First, the voter needs to provide identification (ID) to verify eligibility. Those requirements include one of the following: 1. a form of ID that shows a voter's name, residential address and date of birth; 2. Current driver’s license or non-driver’s ID card; 3. Tribal government-issued ID; 4. Long-term care certificate provided by the facility. Most used a driver’s license.

If their form of ID is not correct (such as name change or moving), then they must present one of the following; 1. A current utility bill, 2. A current bank statement, 3. A check issued by a federal, state, local, or tribal government, 4. Any other document that has the member’s name, date of birth and current address.

Voters without a valid ID may mark a ballot without a judge’s initials that will be set aside in a sealed envelope. If the voter can later provide one of the above forms of ID, then the ballot goes to the canvassing board, where it will be counted.

The purpose of these requirements is not to deter people from voting but to ensure that the voter is old enough to vote, a U.S. citizen and a resident of the district in which he or she desires to vote.

Can you prove your comments, Mr. Omdahl?